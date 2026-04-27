History used to be written by the victors; now, it's being rebranded by developers. Forget the Westphalian system of sovereign states and boring, bureaucratic borders. We are entering the era of "Ego-Geopolitics," where the price of peace isn't a treaty signed in a gilded hall, but a licensing agreement for a five-star hotel with gold-plated bidets.

The latest revelation from the front lines of the Donba - or as the locals may soon call it, "Donland" - is a masterclass in modern statecraft. According to reports, Ukrainian negotiators, displaying a level of dark humour usually reserved for the gallows, suggested renaming a slice of their war-torn territory of Donbas, in honour of the 45th (and 47th) President, as Donnyland. The logic is as impeccable as it is terrifying: if you want the leader of the free world to defend a ditch in Eastern Europe, you'd better make sure his name is on the deed.

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Donnyland is merely the latest addition to a growing global portfolio of "Compliment Diplomacy". Poland set the pace years ago with the proposed "Fort Trump", a military base designed to be the ultimate piece of presidential merchandising. Not to be outdone, Armenia and Azerbaijan reportedly christened a transit corridor the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity". It's a bit wordy for a GPS, but TRIPP certainly beats "The Highway of Eternal Ethnic Strife". Even the Washington DC Metro isn't safe, with proposals to rename the transit system The Trump Train, after the man who famously prefers a private jet to a subway car.

However, the real "hole-in-one" for global stability appears to be taking shape in the Levant. Reports have surfaced of a proposed Trump Resort and Golf Course in Syria, an ambitious project that would see the rubble of the beachfront near Damascus replaced by the rolling greens of a championship course. The deal is simple: Washington lifts the soul-crushing economic sanctions on the country, and in return, the Syrian skyline gets a 45-storey tower emblazoned with five gold letters.

It is the ultimate "Art of the Deal". Why bother with complex multilateral negotiations over chemical weapons or human rights when you can simply argue over the bunker depth on the 14th hole? One can almost see the brochure: "Syria: Come for the ancient ruins, stay for the Trump-branded spa treatments. (Please avoid the remaining landmines on the ninth hole)."

There is something refreshingly honest about this new world order. For centuries, diplomats have hidden their self-interests behind lofty rhetoric about "sovereignty" and "justice". Today's negotiators have realised that the shortest path to a ceasefire is through a licensing fee. Traditional diplomacy - characterised by gruelling multilateral summits, dry white papers, and the occasional strategic olive branch - has reached a point of diminishing returns. The current global landscape requires a paradigm shift from territorial integrity to brand equity.

In the future, we won't have "demilitarised borders"; we'll have "Duty-Free Corridors". If the Donbas becomes Donnyland, perhaps the residents will finally find peace- not because the tanks have stopped rolling, but because you can't really fire artillery at a property that has a 4.5-star rating on Expedia. Bomb debris has an ugly propensity to depreciate brand value, and you wouldn't want to do that to anything with the Trump name on it, would you?

Ultimately, the message to the world's dictators and embattled presidents is clear: If you want to keep your country, you're going to have to give up the naming rights. It's a small price to pay. After all, what's a little national dignity compared to a world-class putting green? Just make sure the gold leaf is thick enough to withstand the occasional mortar round.

Instead of crippling a rogue nation's economy with trade embargoes - which only hurt the consumers - we would now offer Targeted Banding Relief. In exchange for decommissioning a nuclear centrifuge, the regime receives a 50-year licensing agreement for a Trump World Tower & Spa in their capital city.

We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how we map the world. If we are truly leaning into the "Licensing Agreement for World Peace" model, no landmark is safe from a gold-leafed makeover. Why settle for historic charm when you can have high-end branding? The possibilities ahead boggle the mind:

Trump Heights: Already a reality in the Golan Heights, proving that territorial recognition is much easier to secure when you name the settlement after the guy signing the proclamation.

Trump Towers in Gaza: A theoretical "Riviera" project that suggests the best way to solve a hundred-year-old conflict is through high-end beachfront real estate and a really good concierge.

The Leaning Tower of Trump: Pisa's stellar attraction will get a makeover as the Tower lives up to its new moniker and leans one way today and the other way tomorrow.

The Arc de Trumphe: A subtle update to the Parisian icon, featuring a burger stand on every level whose orange-haired brand ambassador would pop up as a hologram to surprise the tourists.

BuckingTrump Palace: The old heap would keep the Changing of the Guards, but swap the bearskin hats for "Make Britain Great Again" caps.

The Statue of Fiberty: The Lady is a classic, but she could use a makeover. Replace the torch with a gold-plated putter and the tablet with a copy of The Art of the Deal.

The Great Wall of Trump: It's already a wall, so it's halfway there. We just need to add watchtowers that double as luxury condos and a high-speed golf cart track running the entire length. Mexicans will have to stay out, though.

The Great Trump Reef: A private, fenced-off section of the ocean off the coast of Australia where the coral is dyed red, white, and blue, and the fish are trained to swim in a "T" formation.

The Trump Mahal: the Taj looks neat, but a mausoleum is a bit gloomy. Let's convert the marble interior into a high-stakes Trump casino where the fountains flow with diet soda.

And finally, though this may really be on the cards already:

Mount Trump-more: A simple, high-impact renovation where the existing four faces are merged into one giant, much more "recognisable" visage.

Welcome to the New World, folks. It's loud, it's shiny, and the valet parking is mandatory.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author