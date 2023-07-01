'Would Be Grateful': High School Student Asks Author Preeti Shenoy To Do Their Homework

Author Preeti Shenoy

Many fans and supporters often message their favourite celebrities appreciating their work or just in the hope of having a conversation. Social media has made communication between fans and famous personalities even easier. However, in a bizarre incident, a high school student messaged author Preeti Shenoy on Twitter, asking her to do their homework. The post was shared by Ms Shenoy on the microblogging site, who was left completely surprised by this text.

Ms Shenoy wrote on Twitter, "And look at this message I received just now ! A kid wants me to do their homework for them!" She also shared a screenshot of the chat. A student who studies in Class 10 asked her if she could write a poem for her on 'kindness'. The student added that it was for a competition and they would be "grateful" if she could help. "Hello ma'am. I am a 10th grader, and I am having a competition to get a 10 lines poem on kindness tomorrow. Could you please write one for me. I would be grateful," reads the text sent by the student. Ms Shenoy replied to the same and said, "Sorry, I can't do your homework for you."

And look at this message I received just now ! A kid wants me to do their homework for them! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/T6yv6dE8N4 — Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) June 29, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 7,800 views.

"Not just homework - it is a competition," said a user.

"10th grade is not a kid, mam. However, it's good that you refused. It should do it's hw itself," said another person.

A third person commented, "hahahaha.. Tell the kid to ask chatgpt. But amazed at his/her courage!"

"the audacity oh god," remarked another person.

"OMG this is the height," said a user.

Another person added, "You are not being very kind."