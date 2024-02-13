Woman Wears Rat Cage Heels In New York, Shocks Internet

The clip received 109 million views on Instagram.

Rat-cage heels are the new entrant to the bizarre fashion trends on social media. Recently, a video of a woman wearing sky-high heels with a miniature rat cage perched on the heel went viral on the internet. This shocked many users on Instagram and the clip received 109 million views on the platform.

The short video was shared by user Janette Ok on February 10 with the caption, "if #ratatouille had a fashionable plot twist." It showcases a woman confidently sporting these unusual footwear with cages attached to the boots, drawing interest from both fashionistas and bystanders.

Watch the video below:

This prompted a discussion on the platform with many labelling the fashion statement as "animal abuse."

"What," said a user.

"Even if they are not real why promoting to such a thing like that i can't understand how brainless some human can be," added another person.

A third added, "These remind me of shoes I saw long ago (I'm 76!) and instead of cages, they had fish bowls with goldfish in them."

According to the New York Post, the shoes were built by the New York office of Uncommon Creative Studio to grab attention. It worked for them and the boots went viral on social media.

"As Uncommon opens our studio [in Manhattan] we wanted to play a part in one of its biggest moments, Fashion Week," Nils Leonard, the Founder of the studio added. He continued, "There are 3 million rats and 8 million humans in NY: If New York was a shoe it is these."

The nonprofit Mainely Rat Rescue will benefit financially from the auction of the boots.