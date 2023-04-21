Woman Shares 'Struggles' Of Being The Eldest Daughter, Internet Reacts

Internet users said they could very well understand her position and relate to her.

Being the eldest child in a family exposes you to a lot at a young age and puts you in a unique spot. The day your parents introduce you to your younger siblings is a turning point in your life since you are then expected to always lead by example for them. A Twitter user recently highlighted the "struggles" of being the eldest daughter in her family. Her post started a conversation on the social media platform and users said they could very well understand her position and relate to her.

The woman, who goes by the name Deity on Twitter, said she had to always be the responsible one and ensure everything is taken care of. "As the eldest daughter I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of everyone and everything. From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone's emotions, understanding everyone," the woman said in her tweet.

As the eldest daughter I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of everyone and everything. From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone's emotions, understanding everyone, — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 18, 2023

She said that she had to set an example and guide her siblings to follow the correct path. She continued, "Helping out at home and at the office, knowing everyone's likes and dislikes, taking care of their allergies, guiding my siblings in the right direction, being good at academics, handling all the accounts, maintaining family relations."

"Smiling all the time even though you are worried or tensed or sad, disregarding your health to take care of others, always saying yes to everything, making sure you don't even accidentally hurt anyone, apologise even if it's not your fault, blame yourself for everything," she said.

Concluding the post, the woman said she is compelled "to be the happiest person at home" so that her family is also happy. "And so much more!! I have to be the happiest person at home so that I can make everyone around me happy! I have to make sure everything is perfect! And if something goes wrong, it feels like it is all because of me. It's the worst," she said.

Since being shared online, her post has amassed over 1.2 million views, 22,000 likes and 7,700 retweets.

"EXACTLY ALL OF MY LIFE," commented a person.

"And constantly gaslight myself into believing nah i dont juggle that much things its just my savior complex acting up," said a user.

A third user added, "Like for real."

A fourth person noted, "Being an elder more like a responsibility than being blessing & here We have to understand everyone without getting understood by anyone."

"Nobody talks about how exhausting this is all the time," said another person.

"This is exactly how I feel," added a user.