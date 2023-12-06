Watch: US Man Leaps Over Seats In Rush To Deplane, Shouts 'Touch me Motherf*****'

The video has appeared on several social media platforms.

A video of an unruly passenger on a Spirit Airlines plane has gone viral on social media. It shows a passenger leaping over a fellow traveller in a bid to get off the plane quickly. But the act sparked confrontation. The clip was originally posted on Instagram and later appeared on other platforms like X. The video titled "Only On Spirit", a man wearing a mask springing out of his seat as the plane reached its destination that has not been revealed.

His action surprises his co-passenger, who looks around to see most of the people sitting and the disembarkation process yet to begin.

The co-passenger, in an orange shirt, is shocked when he sees his neighbour jumping over him.

"What are you doing?" the seated man asks as heard in the video. "Touch me again and see what the f*** happens. Touch me motherf*****," the passenger replies.

The man in the orange shirt then teases the man asking if he is now going to jump the rest of the passengers on the plane to get to the front.

"I'll wait right here. I'm not going to do what the f*** you tell me to do," he replies.

The clip attracted a lot of comments from Instagram users.

"Can't have front of the plane energy with a back of the plane budget," said one user. "Trash gonna act trashlike," said another.

"Imagine making such a big scene and then having to stand there like you didn't just behave like a toddler that missed nap time," commented a third user.

Earlier this year, a woman who appeared to be drunk was arrested and dragged off a Southwest Airlines plane from New Orleans.

The 25-year-old Kansas woman, identified as Kamaryn Gibson, was allegedly drunk and kept putting her feet up while being seated in the aircraft and kicking the passenger on the seat in front of her.