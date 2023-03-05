Watch: Physics Teacher Uses Equation To Find Colour Of Falling Bear, Internet Is In Disbelief

The procedure used by the teacher has left the internet in disbelief.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Nikhil Anand, who teaches science, math and other subjects on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms, used a mathematics equation to determine the colour of a "falling bear". The procedure used by the teacher has left the internet in disbelief.

In the video shared by a user on Twitter, Mr Anand can be solving the equation which reads, "A bear falls from a height 10m in √2 sec. What is the colour of bear?" For many of us, the question seems almost impossible to be solved. However, Mr Anand actually had an answer to it. According to him, the calculated value of gravity is equivalent to the gravitational force felt at the Earth's poles, hence the bear is undoubtedly a polar bear. Therefore, the bear would be white in colour.

Since being shared, the video has amassed three lakh views and over four thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Mujhe laga he is joking but man literally solved this (I thought he was joking but man literally solved this)" said a user.

"Yeah they solved it and the answer was g=10 and polar region me g=10 so the colour of the bear is white," said another user.

A third user commented, "White, polar bear. g comes to be 10 which is at poles. Around 10yrs back, when I attempted this question, I told : Red, because after falling from 10 m height, beer would be mostly in blood. The teacher was super impressed, but calculations prevailed over common sense."

"This white polar bear question has been popular since at least 12 years," said another person.

"Got this question handed to me 19 yrs ago. As I was told the solution after trying for 2 days, it changed the way I looked at questions and analysed things in my life forever. I was in 9th std," added another person.

