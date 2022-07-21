Watch: Narrow Escape For Biker Who Goes Under Bus

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the biker's close shave with death

In what can only be described as miraculous, a man in Brazil came under a moving bus but managed to escape with only bruises. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows his close shave with death.

In the CCTV footage, the bus and the biker – who was wearing a helmet – are seen moving towards each other on a curve. Before even making contact with the bus, the man skids, causing him to fly off the bike and fall under the bus. He comes in contact with the wheel of the bus, head first, just as the vehicle pulls to a complete stop.

In the next few seconds, the biker – evidently in a state of shock – is seen gingerly moving away from the wheel as the bus moves backward. He then turns over and lies on his back as passers-by rush to help.

The man is then helped out of the life-saving helmet and taken to the side of the road.

Watch the video here:

ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಐ ಎಸ್ ಐ ಮಾರ್ಕ್ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್" ಜೀವರಕ್ಷಕ"



Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u — Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022

Several of such close shaves with death have been captured on camera over the years. Earlier this year, a boy in Kerala had two near-fatal accidents in a matter of a few seconds. CCTV footage shows the eight-year-old escaping being grievously injured by a motorcycle as well as being run down by a bus, all within 15 seconds. The boy escaped with a few minor bruises. His bicycle on the other hand was completely crushed by the bus.

No one would have believed if it wasn't caught on cam! Kerala boy on bicycle crashes into motorbike and narrowly escapes being run over by bus. Read full story,,,

Miracle Accident Kerala CCTV pic.twitter.com/xiGB5KxQvN — Baala DMK oddanchatraM (@123Baalu) March 24, 2022

Both videos reiterate the importance of following traffic rules and wearing a helmet if you are riding a two-wheeler.