Watch: Flying Car Costing Rs 2.5 Crore Takes Flight For The First Time

A futuristic vehicle, touted as the antidote to serpentine traffic jams, has taken its first flight. Alef Aeronautics' Rs 2.5 crore ($300,000) vehicle can be driven like a normal car in the streets but it also has propellers in the bonnet and the boot that allows it to take off at any time. The US-based automaker released the first video of the vehicle soaring into the sky, which appears to be straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Using distributed electric propulsion, with a mesh layer covering the propeller blades, the car was able to soar above the ground. As per a report in New York Post, the company used a prototype for the trial which was an ultralight version of the Alef Model Zero.

Comparing the achievement to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video from 1903, Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef said: "This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment."

⚡️The first ever electric car flight was made by the American company Alef Aeronautics👀

The video shows the Model A electric car driving along the road and then flying over another vehicle. The car is reportedly capable of driving 354 km and flying 177 km on a single charge.… pic.twitter.com/MrzHzzkwjK — 🌚 MatTrang 🌝 (@MatTrang911) February 21, 2025

Social media reacts

As the video of the car taking off and going over another vehicle went viral, a section of social media users reacted in amusement while others questioned if the venture was commercially viable.

"Crazy. This is exactly how I imagined flying cars would be when I was 4," said one user, while another added: "I can only imagine the amount of energy required that is needed to lift this off the ground lol I'm going to have to figure out what it uses for its propulsion."

A third commented: "I'm not sure if parallel parking would become easier or disastrous."

ALEF'S FLYING CAR MOVES CLOSER TO REALITY WITH SUCCESSFUL TESTS



California-based startup Alef Aeronautics is pushing ahead with its Model A flying car, aiming for production by early 2026.



The vehicle, which can drive like a car and take off vertically, is undergoing flight… pic.twitter.com/laQQi7Y9xu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 22, 2025

Commercial operations

For commercial operations, Alef is hoping to launch a two-seater Alef Model A flying car that would have a flying range of 110 miles and a driving range of 200 miles. The vehicle is expected to have autopiloting flight capabilities as well. The company said ut had received 3,300 pre-orders so far.

By 2035, Alef hopes to unveil an updated version called the Alef Model Z, which will be a four-person drivable flying sedan that can fly a maximum of 200 miles with a driving range of 400 miles.