Video Of Locals In US Enjoying Pani Puri Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Pani puri is one of the most popular street foods in India. The filling brings a variety of mouthwatering flavours and the khatta-meetha pani completes the whole experience. For many of us, it is not just another street food, it has some childhood memories attached to it. Recently, a video of locals in the United States, trying out the snack went viral on social media.

The short clip shows people in Minneapolis tasting pani puri outside Curry Corner, an Indian restaurant. People had varied reactions to the snack with some being "speechless" while others visited multiple times to enjoy it.

"We took the most popular Indian street food to Minneapolis streets," the restaurant said in the caption of the post. The Instagram reel was shared a month ago and has amassed over 3.9 million views and over 90,000 likes on the platform.

"Man I stopped at an Indian spot in chicago one day and tried pani puri for the first time and started crying tears of happiness," said a user.

Another added, "Atleast 30 panipuri in one go is minimum. 1 or 2 panipuri is nothing for me"

A third person said, "Until you eat 20+ pani puris breathlessly with tears streaming down your face in a row, you haven't known the truth of eating pani puri."

"Because here a panipuri plate has 5-6 so the Indian guy was like I'm not leaving without 5 even if it's free," remarked a user.

"Panipuri is true Love," added an Instagram user.

A person wrote, "As someone who has eaten pani puri almost every week for over 20 years, you don't just eat ONE pani puri. you have to eat 8 at least to bless your soul."