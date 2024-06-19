Video: Jodhpur Man Installs Shower On His Scooter To Beat The Heat, Internet Reacts

"The man rocked people shocked," said a user.

The northern part of the country is batting an intense heatwave. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab witnessed temperatures above 40 degrees last week which spurred an India Meteorological Department (IMD) red alert for these states. Amid this, people are finding unique and different ways to stay cool.

To combat the heat, a man from Rajasthan's Jodhpur devised an unusual tool. He put up a makeshift shower on his motorcycle to stay cool while riding in broad daylight. In the clip, the man is seen riding the scooter while enjoying the water shower from a plastic dispenser kept on the floorboard. Social media users have been amused by the video of the man's creative mini-shower, which has gone viral on the internet.

The short clip was shared by the Instagram page Fun with Singh. Since being posted, it has amassed 22.7 million views and over nine lakh likes on the platform.

"The man rocked people shocked," said a user.

Another said, "What an idea sir jee."

"This technique should not go out of India," another user remarked.

"Too good," commented a person.

"Only in India," stated a person.

Many users also left several heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Former IMD Director General, KJ Ramesh told NDTV that respite from the sweeping heatwave was expected this week but a shift in winds through the Arabian Sea has delayed the cooling down of the plains. "Another reason is that the monsoon is stagnant over West Bengal since June 1. As long as monsoon does not cover these areas, north India will remain under a continuous heatwave," he said.

After Wednesday, the fresh western disturbance will approach northwest India, also affecting Delhi and bringing relief from the intense heat, according to the weather office. "Real abatement of heat will occur only once monsoon arrives," he said, adding that it will take more than 12 days for monsoon to reach Delhi. "After June 27, most areas of Uttar Pradesh will get relief followed by western UP, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab," he said.