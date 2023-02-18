'Unreal' :Fan Makes Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's Portrait, Internet Impressed

At first glance, it will be difficult to figure out whether it is a painting or a photograph.

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin is admired by millions of cricket fans in the country for his skill and dedication to the game. Recently, he crossed the landmark of 450 Test wickets in the last match against Australia and became only the second Indian bowler in history to pick up 100 wickets in Tests against Australia.

Recently, a fan of the ace cricketer made a portrait for the cricketer and the resemblance is uncanny. It looks like someone clicked a photograph of the cricketer. At first glance, it will be extremely difficult to figure out whether it is a painting or a photograph. Mr Ashwin is seen standing against a black backdrop while wearing the blue Indian jersey with a ball in his hand. The handmade portrait of the bowler has left the internet impressed with the fan's talent. The realistic aspect of the painting is what distinguishes it from the rest.

The post was shared by WG RumblePants on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, "This has been a challenging painting but I'm pleased to finish it today, when @ashwinravi99 has already taken two superb wickets. I don't suppose it's realistic to expect him to see it, but it would be lovely if he does at some stage, so any retweets very gratefully received."

It was shared yesterday and since then it has amassed around eight lakh views and 13,000 likes. Many people called the art "unreal".

"This is fantastic," said a user.

"Wow! That's insane," added another person.

A third person said, "Broo no way this is a painting."

"Can't believe it's a painting of @ashwinravi99. Looked like a picture to me. One of the finest bowlers of India," added another person.

"This is so good, man. Unbelievable," remarked another user.

"Love the details mate especially the position of the spinning finger," stated a Twitter user.

