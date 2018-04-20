'U SUCK' Suddenly Appeared On Traffic Sign. No Offence, Say Officials "I'm not going to drive that route if I don't feel like crying," a person joked on Reddit

The message was seen on a traffic sign on the I-5 highway in Washington



Ruslan Kozlov was driving on the I-5 expressway on Tuesday afternoon when he saw an unexpected message flashing on one of the signs.



The message read 'U Suck'.



Amused, the driver posted a dashcam image of the sign on



In a comment thread, the Redditor joked, "If I had to take a guess it's probably a worker messing around while doing maintenance on the sign. You can see the work trucks to the right of the sign in the photo."



Others on Reddit were equally amused with the audacious sign.



"It's part of WSDOT's new initiative to reduce traffic. The idea is to insult people who drive so they are more likely to take other forms of transportation. It's kind of like congestion pricing, but with emotions instead of money," quipped a Redditor.



Another wrote, "I'm not going to drive that route if I don't feel like crying".



The transport department acknowledged the mistake and issued an apology.



"This was an inappropriate message and we apologize if anyone was offended. This was due to a training error and clearly a mistake. We are taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again," Washington State Department of Transport (WSDOT) told



