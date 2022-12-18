This Bengali Tea Stall Owner Declares 'Free Tea For Argentina' Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

The sweet gesture by the tea stall owner is going viral on social media

As the football craze peaks with the Qatar World Cup entering its last leg, Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has gripped each and every corner of the world ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France today. West Bengal and particularly, Kolkata is all geared up to support its favourite team and diehard fans are going all out to display their love for the game. One such sweet gesture by a Kolkata tea stall owner is going viral on social media, attracting love and well-wishes from ardent football fans.

A tea stall in Kolkata has pledged to give 'free tea' to people to support and honour Argentina. 'Aaj cha free for Argentina. By Kalu di', reads a small placard in from of the tea stall. The picture shows a smiling woman standing next to the placard. The signboard suggests she to be "Kalu di."

The picture was shared on Twitter by a user called Swati Moitra with a caption that reads,'' Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of loves. (Image courtesy Sahebul Haque/Subhankar)''.

See the tweet here:

Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of loves. (Image courtesy Sahebul Haque/Subhankar) pic.twitter.com/gwNGyLeEZP — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) December 17, 2022

The tweet has gone viral, with more than 1390 likes and more than 265 retweets. One user responded to the tweet, praising the woman and talking about the passion people of Kolkata have for football. The user wrote, '' All cha-er dokans have been full of Messi/Maradona talk, but Kalu di's kindness knows no bounds...Bapi da (Mbappe) too is a hot topic...whoever wins it will be ecstacy for some, agony for others, many in Kolkata yet to recover from Brazil's loss...' Another wrote, '' Calcutta will cease to exist the day Argentina v Brazil takes place in Salt Lake Stadium.''

A third said, '' Spirit of football from the world of the third. Only sports and music can produce such large mass of imagined communities.'' A fourth wrote, '' Also heard of free ghugni for Brazil victory earlier. In Bengal, love for football is not a fashion statement. More like a passion statement. And very genuine.'' A fourth said, ''Football means emotions ,hats off to all brothers and sisters of bengal to keep the momentum alive , sentiments close to heart.''

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, December 18. It will start at 8:30 pm IST and will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network. The match will also be streamed on the Jio cinema.



