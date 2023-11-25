Self-Proclaimed Parking Expert Garners Social Media Admiration

The Instagram account is receiving a significant number of likes from users.

In the era of self-promotion on social media, individuals confidently display a range of skills, regardless of their perceived significance. Numerous pages and handles dedicated to such displays abound across various online platforms. Elevating this trend to new heights, an Instagram user has dedicated a page solely to flaunt his parking prowess. The account features a plethora of images capturing his personal car impeccably parked in various locations. With a unique twist, he emphasizes the finesse involved in his parking maneuvers, a nuance that resonates with and garners appreciation from users. This novel approach not only showcases the individual's confidence in his parking abilities but also taps into the online community's admiration for unconventional displays of skill.

A tweet from user Keegan highlights his friend's practice of sharing images of his parked car on an Instagram page, accompanied by comments from his personal profile.

"My friend runs an Instagram account called "kikos parking service," where he only takes pictures of his own car after finding a parking spot and then comments on the picture from his personal account," wrote Keegan.

my friend runs an instagram account called “kikos parking service” where he only takes pictures of his own car after finding a parking spot, and then comments on the picture from his personal account pic.twitter.com/QUkgUwgGq8 — keegan (@FranziaMom) November 22, 2023

The man's unconventional yet heartwarming social media activity has impressed many, sparking a wave of positive and appreciative responses.

"Kiko is so unmatched in his skills that I'm starting to doubt the authenticity of the picture. Could this be AI? Are we being bamboozled?" commented a user.

"You saw the bumper buddy on the car in front of you and really said fuck it, wrote another user.