Ryo Tatsuki: The Manga Artist Behind Japan's Mega-Tsunami Prediction

A Japanese manga artist's prophecy of a catastrophic disaster in July 2025 has sparked widespread fear, causing a significant drop in travel bookings to Japan, especially among East Asian tourists. According to the Japan Daily, the prediction, based on the artist's dreams, has led to a 50% decline in bookings in some areas. The rumour, amplified by social media and sensationalist content creators, has led to widespread anxiety among potential visitors, particularly from Asian markets, prompting airlines and travel agencies to adjust operations.

Who is Ryo Tatsuki - The Face of Japan's Doomsday Prophecies

Ryo Tatsuki is a manga artist and self-proclaimed clairvoyant known for her book "The Future I Saw", which has gained a cult following for its eerily accurate predictions of real-world events. First published in 1999, the book was initially overlooked but later resonated with readers who connected her illustrated visions to actual events.

Tatsuki's writing style is straightforward, recording her spontaneous flashes of vivid dreams and mental images without interpretation. This approach has led many to consider her work authentic and less dramatised.

Her prediction for July 2025, featured in the book's 2021 update, foresees a catastrophic undersea rupture between Japan and the Philippines, triggering a massive tsunami and potentially volcanic activity. This prophecy has earned her the nickname "New Baba Vanga" and sparked widespread concern, particularly in regions prone to seismic threats.

Meanwhile, experts have emphasised the lack of a scientific basis for the rumour. Sekiya Naoya, a disaster prevention expert at the University of Tokyo, told The Japan Daily, "There is no way, with today's science, to predict exactly when and where an earthquake will occur." He noted that even if a quake occurs in July, it would be coincidental and not validate the rumour. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai, addressing concerns on April 23, urged the public to disregard unscientific claims, highlighting their potential to harm tourism.

The Japanese government and tourism industry are now grappling with the challenge of combating misinformation while reassuring visitors.