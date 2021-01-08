Messaging App Signal's Response To 'Dump WhatsApp' Tweet

WhatsApp's policy update has raised security concerns.

There was a huge jump in the number of people downloading the messaging app Signal after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted "Use Signal" to his 41 million followers on Thursday. The surge came just hours after Elon Musk endorsed the service, as changes to WhatsApp's terms and privacy policy raised security concerns.

WhatsApp's policy change caused quite a stir earlier this week, with reports claiming that the hugely popular messaging app would begin sharing more user data with parent company Facebook. Amid rising privacy concerns, a number of social media users announced their decision to switch to Signal - an encrypted, privacy-focused messaging app. Developed by a nonprofit foundation, Signal is supported by user donations.

As calls to boycott WhatsApp grew on social media, writer and human rights activist Iyad el-Baghdadi tweeted: "It's time to dump @Whatsapp and get our moms to use @signalapp."

"There is no other way," he added.

Signal's official Twitter handle had a sweet response to the tweet. "There are no Terms of Service for a mother's love," Signal tweeted.

There are no Terms of Service for a mother's love.https://t.co/uWaguxLtVy — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

The tweet has racked up nearly 2,000 'likes' and 300 'retweets' on the microblogging platform.

The surge in the number of people downloading Signal led to verification codes being delayed for new people trying to join the service. "Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible," the messaging service informed users through a Twitter post Thursday.