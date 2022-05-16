From Walking In Straight Line To Dancing, Video Shows How Humanoid Robots Have Evolved In A Decade

The video has left internet users amazed.

In the past few years, robots have evolved so much that they can now carry out various duties that are usually assigned to humans. Robot creators have also become even more ambitious rolling out a new wave of humanoids that are developed to perform human-like tasks. Now, a video doing rounds on social media shows just how far humanoids have come in the last decade.

Posted on Reddit, the clip begins with the shot of a robot in 2009 cautiously doing a decent job of walking in a straight line. It even shows how the robot is able to stabilise itself even after a person pushes it aside.

While this was pretty impressive in 2009, the video shows how, in just a couple of years, humanoid robots have evolved.

In the footage, a robot from 2011 is seen exhibiting a stylish walking style. Fast-forward to two years, in 2013, a humanoid robot named Atlas is seen walking over bricks and debris. The machine is also seen keeping its footing properly despite being hit by a heavy ball.

The next clip from 2016 shows a robot recovering after being pushed to the ground. This is then followed by the 2017 machine that can jump and perform somersaults. In 2019, the robots are seen performing rolls on the floor and also doing a split by jumping.

The video ends with a shot from 2020, where Boston Dynamics robots are able to dance and shake their body in time to the music. The two robots are joined by SPOT - the robo dog - which is also seen flaunting some sick moves.

The compilation has left internet users amazed. But netizens are also concerned about how fast the technology is moving. While one user joked, “Robots can now dance better than me,” another concerned internet user said, “Stop pushing over the robots. Do you want a robot uprising? Because that is how you get it.”

Now, it doesn't matter if one believes that the evolution of humanoid robots is alarming or captivating as they are in our future either way. Back in 2021, Toyota unveiled its AI-equipped basketball robot at the Tokyo Olympics. Named CUE, the robot was seen shooting a basketball with nearly 100% accuracy. At first, it shot a free throw, then a three-pointer, followed by one shot from half-court.

The same year, a team of scientists at Columbia University's Department of Mechanical Engineering made a major breakthrough and developed a robot that can smile, smirk, raise eyebrows, and mimic the forehead wrinkles of humans.

Cut to 2022, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has recently explained how humanoid assistant home robots will be the next big thing. In an interview uploaded by TED, Mr Musk stated that he believes that most homes will likely have humanoid robots by 2050. Notably, Mr Musk has already teased the Tesla bot at the company's “AI Day” in August last year.