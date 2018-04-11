BBC Reporter Falls Into Swimming Pool During Live Interview. Watch

"I'm going to be careful because I've got a sound pack on," he said to the swimmers.
Turns out, he wasn't very careful.
As he began introducing the swimmers, the reporter took a step back. Not realising the water wasn't so shallow anymore, the reporter went straight in, along with the sound pack he was so carefully trying to safeguard.
"Sorry about that," the soaked presenter exclaimed as the swimmers burst out laughing.
The presenter had another go, this time being careful about his step but the swimmers had a tough time keeping a straight face.
The moment was shared on social media by BBC breakfast and viewers alike. BBC even reposted the clip with some clever special editing effects.
This, from Mike Bushell on BBC Breakfast, is the most joyous thing you will see all day. pic.twitter.com/rVphkZCOJD— Ryan Wilson (@rhwilson83) April 11, 2018
In case you missed it... What a recovery from Mike Bushell! #MikeFallsIn#BBCBreakfastpic.twitter.com/c9OVGdtFxb— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 11, 2018
According to The Guardian, the presenter had to stop as his microphone suffered water damage.
It was all laughs on Twitter too.
Classic @mikebreakfast you are brilliant, well done for carrying on. If you missed it, here it is #mikefallsinthepoolhttps://t.co/O08jzs7jVm— Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin) April 11, 2018
--- and a wet Mike's wet Mic https://t.co/bZsGwrcdrx— Paul Smith (@mainlymono) April 11, 2018
This has made my entire week. Hilarious! @mikebreakfast "sorry about that." #SoVeryBritishhttps://t.co/WRotSAeprB— Sarah Ann (@SarahAnnKent) April 11, 2018
Mike Bushell falling into the swimming pool live on air while trying to interview the swimming team has made my week brilliant #bbcbreakfast#bbcgoldcoast#Commonwealth2018#CommonwealthGames— Kate (@Kicehouse) April 11, 2018
most special moment of 2018 #MikeDrop— Graham Parker (@QualiG) April 11, 2018
The 2018 Commonwealth Games are being held in Australia's Gold Coast. The grand sporting event, which began on April 4, will conclude on April 15, 2018.
