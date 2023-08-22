Caught On Camera: Trucker Doing Donuts Escapes Cops In US, Runs Over People On Street

The truck hit multiple pedestrians while trying to escape.

Police officers have arrested a truck driver who struck multiple people while attempting to escape from law enforcement. The driver had been caught performing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection in Atlanta.

The incident, captured on camera and subsequently shared on multiple social media platforms, portrayed a black Ford F-150 doing donuts in the middle of a large crowd at the intersection of 17th Street and Northside Drive on Sunday night.

After that an officer from the Georgia State Patrol eventually arrived at the scene, dispersing the crowd. The driver behind the wheel of a black Ford F-150, responsible for the donut display, attempted to flee from the officer.

Several people could be seen getting hit by the truck, while others narrowly managed to evade its path by leaping out of the way.

Watch the video here:



⁉️🚔Atlanta: Car chase through a crowd of people.



Wild … dang. pic.twitter.com/qRtrq76asp — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 21, 2023

The police officer started chasing the trucker involved in the collision, and after a small chase, the cop forced a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop.

Subsequently, the officer pulls out his gun and leaps onto the hood of his car, grabbing the suspect by the arm and pulling him out of the truck. The driver seems to offer no resistance, raising his hands as the officer flips him over and proceeds to handcuff him.

According to the New York Post, the Georgia State Patrol said the trooper, who was not named, was near the intersection when he caught the street takeover and moved in to stop the truck.

Street takeovers have become an increasing problem in large cities in the United States in recent years, with wannabe stunt drivers performing dangerous tricks with their vehicles in the middle of the road.