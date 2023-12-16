Bryan Adams Reveals Real Meaning Of His Iconic Song 'Summer of '69'

Singer Bryan Adams released the hit song in 1984.

For years, the true meaning behind Bryan Adams' iconic song "Summer of '69" has been a subject of debate among fans and music enthusiasts. Now, at the age of 64, the Canadian singer has reportedly unveiled the actual significance behind the hit track, which was first released in 1984.

Contrary to the common perception that Bryan Adams' classic rock hit "Summer of '69" is solely about nostalgic memories from the summer of 1969, the singer revealed in a recent interview that the song carries a more suggestive message.

He revealed that the song is actually about making love and not about the year 1969, as many people believed. The song has been a classic ever since its release. The songwriters, Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, knew they had a hit on their hands despite the sexual innuendos. The song's double-meaning implications behind the lyrics are: "It's a very simple song about looking back on the summertime and making love," Adams said.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Adams said, "Well, I was going to call the song 'Best Days of My Life,' but mentioning '69' felt a bit more provocative. Isn't this talk a bit sexy for breakfast time?"

"Oh, the best days are now, always now," he continued. "When I wrote that song, I was trying hard to imagine or fantasize what life would hold, but I'm there now, and, you know, it's great."

Bryan Adams is the father of two daughters, aged 10 and 12, born to his former assistant, Alicia Grimaldi.

The Canadian musician has previously addressed how his song referenced a sexual position, disclosing this information during a 2008 television appearance: "A lot of people think it's about the year... It's more about making love in the summertime. It's used the '69' as a sexual reference."