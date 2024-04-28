Brand Sells Jeans With 'Pee Stain' For Rs 50,000, Internet In Disbelief

"Why would anyone wear this?" an internet user added.

Luxury fashion companies are renowned for their innovative ideas. Luxurious goods, however, also have outrageous prices. Numerous things that went viral online include the Dolce & Gabbana "Khaki Ski Mask Cap" for Rs 32,000 or the Hugo Boss flip-flops offered for Rs 9,000. Now, a British-Italian brand is selling jeans with what appears to be a pee stain, for a shocking price.

Their unique pair of denims, known as "Stain Stonewash Jeans" has been designed by Jordanluca, the brand founded by designers Luca Marchetto and Jordan Bowen. It was featured in their runway debut for the fall/winter 2023 collection. There is a dark stain in the groin area of the jeans that gives the impression that someone has peed in it. Notably, the original jeans are priced at Rs $811 (approximately R 67,6000.). However, the lighter wash is currently sold out and has a whopping price of $608 (Rs 50,000 approximately).

Describing the jeans, the brand wrote, "The Stain jeans feature a stonewash stain on the crotch and the Demonology horn detail embroidered on each back pocket, making them the ultimate JORDANLUCA denim piece. The jeans are high rise with a tapered leg, ensuring a perfect fit."

The strange jeans are now called "pee stain denim" as a result of online criticism. Many people have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

A user wrote, "It's 2024 so why should anybody be surprised that " pee stain denim" is a thing?"

"Those are expensive. Couldn't people just make their own by pissing their pants?" a person wrote.

"Why would anyone wear this?" a user added.

A third added, "You ain't cool unless you pee your pants."

"Another 'just when you think you've seen it all' moment," added another X user.

A user said, "I had tons of these in first grade. Who knew they'd be with money one day."