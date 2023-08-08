77-Year-Old British Man Becomes Longest-Surviving Triple Heart Bypass Patient

Colin Hancock is 77 years old.

British national Colin Hancock is officially the world's longest-surviving triple heart bypass patient (male), according to Guinness World Records (GWR). In a statement, the organisation stated that on August 4, 2023, which marked 45 years and 361 days since his operation, Colin had officially achieved the world record.

According to the GWR, Mr Hancock was 30 years old when he felt pain in his chest, and after that, within one year, he underwent triple heart bypass surgery.

Although the surgery was successful, it remained uncertain how long he would live, and he was told that he'd be dealing with heart problems for the rest of his life.

Colin, now 77, is still going strong and defying expectations.

The previous record belonged to Delbert Dale McBee (USA), who passed away in 2015 at the age of 90, 41 years and 63 days after his operation.

Colin stated that he was in great shape when he was 30 years old. He participated in a variety of sports and physical training, but there was not any indication that he had any heart problems.

He disclosed, however, that he did not have a healthy diet as a child, and that it was "quite lard-laden," with his favourite meal being egg and chips cooked in fat.

Colin also has familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic illness that causes high cholesterol and coronary heart disease.

Featured Video Of The Day Left Party Delegation Stopped From Visiting Violence-Hit Areas In Haryana