Mumbai Man Arrested For Raping 20-Month-Old Baby

A 20-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Mumbai, police said today.

The incident came to light after the child's parents approached the police to lodge a complaint against their neighbour on Sunday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the family lives in a tenement and their 35-year-old neighbour had raped the toddler when the parents were away a couple of days ago, he said.

The parents realised something was amiss when the child kept crying and complaining about being in pain, the official said.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, who has been arrested, he added.

