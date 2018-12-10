US-Bangla Airlines Flight Hit By Bird While Landing In Kolkata

The Dhaka-Kolkata flight, with 163 passengers on board, landed safely. (Representative)

The pilot of a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kolkata reported a bird hit while landing at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata today, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said.

The Dhaka-Kolkata flight BS 201, with 163 passengers and seven crew on board, landed safely at the airport around 10:20am, they said.

"After landing, an inspection was carried out and no damage to the aircraft was found," an AAI spokesperson at Kolkata said.

The return flight to Dhaka departed at 12:05pm, the spokesperson added.

