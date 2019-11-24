Kolkata Police Arrest Four People Involved In Sex Racket: Report

Six women were being questioned, the police said. (Representational)

The Kolkata Police have busted a sex racket being operated from a south Kolkata apartment in the ruse of running a boutique and arrested four people.

According to the police, the sex racket was operating from the ground floor of a multi-storied building in Naskarhat Roypara locality under the Kasba police station.

The owner had told the locals that he was running a boutique business on the ground floor of the building.

But the locals got suspicious on seeing a large number of new people every day.

On Saturday afternoon, the locals forcibly entered the flat and found men and women in compromising positions.

After the locals alerted the Kasba police station, the police came and arrested four people, including the owner. Six women were being questioned, the police said.

