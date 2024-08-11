How Bluetooth Headset Led Kolkata Cops To Trainee Doctor's Murder Accused

The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy.

A civic police volunteer has been arrested for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata. The postgraduate medical student was found dead at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, but Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal did not confirm him profession at a press conference despite multiple queries.

"Whatever he may be, he is a criminal as he committed such a heinous crime. He deserves punishment of the highest order. Evidence against him has been collected," the senior officer said.

There were signs of sexual assault, the top cop confirmed, citing the post-mortem report.

Roy had left behind his Bluetooth headphone at the crime scene, which led to his arrest. This turns out as the main evidence against him in the case even though CCTV footage also located him there at the likely time of occurrence.

Other physical evidences have also been collected from the spot.

"We are extremely sad and angered because of the incident. We are with the family members and doctors. We are following a transparent investigation process. If there is any demand from the family for a probe by some other agency, we have no problem," added the top cop.

The autopsy, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, was videographed and her family members were present as witnesses.

The police have formed a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) along with the forensics team. It is being headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department and supervised by a senior cop in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police.

Students Concerned Over Safety

Students have raised concerns over their safety and security on the campus after the shocking incident.

BJP activists had held demonstrations at the hospital over the incident, but students have maintained they won't allow politics inside the hospital campus.

The incident has also sparked a political slugfest with both BJP and CPM ruling out police probe as inadequate. "The arrest could be an eyewash. Only a CBI probe can uncover the truth and deliver justice," state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has said.

The ruling Trinamool has urged against politicisation of the issue.

"Instead of cheap politics, the BJP should bring an ordinance for speedy trial in case of heinous crimes like rape and as opposition we will support it," said Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee as he sought a mechanism that ensures a seven-day trial in cases where there is circumstantial evidence.

"The accused should either be given capital punishment (hanged till death) or encountered. These people don't deserve a place in society and no point wasting money on them during a trial that continues for years," said Mr Banerjee.

"Nothing To Hide": Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the incident "unfortunate and despicable" and said the anger of her colleagues is justified. She has urged the protesting doctors not to ignore the patients and assured them they won't face any problem.

"I spoke to the victim's family and assured them of proper action. I have directed for the case to be taken to a fast-track court. If needed, the accused will be hanged, even though I am not pro-capital punishment. They should be given the strictest punishment," she told a local TV channel.

Ms Banerjee also said she has no objection to demands for a central agency probe since the administration has "nothing to hide".