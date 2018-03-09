All-Woman Staff To Manage Kolkata's Metro Station From Thursday

From the booking counter staff, station masters, RPF personnel, cleaning staff and technical persons will all be women.

Kolkata | | Updated: March 09, 2018 02:48 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
All-Woman Staff To Manage Kolkata's Metro Station From Thursday

The gesture is to mark International Women's Day

Kolkata:  An all-woman staff will manage the Netaji Bhavan station of the Metro Railway from Thursday to mark the International Women's Day, a Metro spokesperson said.

From the booking counter staff, station masters, RPF personnel, cleaning staff and technical persons will all be women, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Comments
"We chose Netaji Bhavan (erstwhile Bhawanipur station) as the country's first underground Metro service commenced from this station," she said.

The Metro service started in the stretch of Bhawanipur station to Esplanade on October 24, 1984.

Trending

all women metroNetaji Bhavan StationKolkata Metro

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links

................................ Advertisement ................................