2 Women Caught Dumping Human Body Parts Into River In Kolkata

Two women were caught in north Kolkata's Ahiritola on Tuesday while allegedly dumping human body parts into the Hooghly river in a suitcase, police said.

These two women, who arrived at the Ahiritola Ghat in a taxi, were caught by locals when they were dumping the blue suitcase, they said.

"The women claimed that the bag contained the corpse of their dog but we found a human body in it. We immediately informed the police," one of the locals said.

Police said they were questioning the two women, and sent the body parts for post-mortem examination.

"We are questioning them. We are also talking to the locals who spotted them while they attempted to throw the trolley bag into the river," a police officer said.

A local train ticket was found with the two women, he said.

Police, meanwhile, faced protests when they went to the area after being informed about the incident, with locals demanding increased security.

