PM Modi's 'Scared' Dig At Congress Over Sonia Gandhi's Return To Rallies

PM Modi held a rally in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress party during an election rally on Sunday, claiming that the party was "scared" and had resorted to bringing in veteran leader Sonia Gandhi after their "lies did not work" in the Karnataka election campaign.

While the Prime Minister did not directly name the former Congress chief, his statement at the rally in Shivamogga in central Karnataka seemed to allude to her recent return to the campaign trail.

"Now, the Congress is so afraid and scared that when their lies did not work, then those who are not taking part in campaigning are being brought here. The Congress has started dumping the responsibility of defeat on each other," he said.

Ms Gandhi, 76, who has been largely absent from public rallies and campaigning since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls due to health concerns, addressed her first election meeting in Karnataka on Saturday, ahead of the state's voting day on May 10.

She addressed a rally in Hubballi, in northern Karnataka, where she accused PM Modi and the BJP of spreading "falsehoods" and "dividing" the country.

This move came as a surprise to many, given her recent absence from the political limelight.

During the rally, the Prime Minister also declared that the Congress' "balloon of lies" was no longer effective, as the people had "burst it."

As PM Modi was presented with a Hanuman idol and a saffron-coloured 'Shivaji' turban, the crowd erupted with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) and 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Hail Hanuman).

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response he received during his roadshow in Bengaluru earlier that day, which was cut short due to the NEET exam.

The Prime Minister pledged to repay the people of Karnataka for their faith in him, saying, "I want to give you an original guarantee for your love and blessings, I will develop Karnataka and refund your love with interest."