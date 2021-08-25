Student Gang-Raped, Boyfriend Thrashed By Robbers Near Mysore: Cops

Mysore Gang-Rape Case: Police are still looking for the accused.

A student in Karnataka was allegedly gang-raped and her boyfriend was beaten up after the couple refused to give money to a gang of robbers on Tuesday near Mysore, police said.

According to the FIR (first information report), a group of men surrounded the couple when they visited the Chamundi Hills in the outskirts of the city and asked them for money.

They were attacked when they refused. Two men allegedly raped the woman; her boyfriend was thrashed by the gang members.

Nearly 24 hours after the incident, the accused are still missing as the couple recovers in a local hospital.

The police have filed a gang-rape case under Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far, police have said, adding that the probe is on.

The statement of the woman is yet to be recorded.

Chamundi hills, about 13 kilometers off the city of Mysore, is among the state's popular destinations where the famous Sri Chamundeswari Temple is located. Bengaluru, the state capital, is about 150 km away.