Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 Live Updates: BJP To Release Election Manifesto Today

In the run up to the assembly election in Karnataka, both BJP and Congress are running an aggressive election campaign to woo the electorate in the state. Victory in Karnataka is crucial for the grand old party that has seen one debacle after the other in state elections across the country over the past few years. The assembly election in Karnataka is also likely to give an edge to the winning party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.B.S.Yeddyurappa, the BJP's chief minsterial face, will release the party manifesto today. This comes nearly a week after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi released its manifesto and asserted that the grand old party, ruling the state, had fulfilled most of its poll promises during its tenure. Mr Gandhi will also address several public meetings in the state today.