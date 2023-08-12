Indians Advised To Leave Niger As Military Coup Triggers Violence

The government is closely monitoring the developments in Niger, foreign ministry said.

Indians living in Niger have been advised to leave the West African country in view of the escalating violence triggered by last month's military coup.

Currently, about 250 Indians are living in Niger where the coup has led to widespread protests and violence, official figures suggest. Several European countries have evacuated their citizens from the unstable nation now ruled by a military junta.

Those planning to travel to Niger must reconsider their plans until the situation normalises, the foreign ministry said in an advisory.

The government is closely monitoring the developments in Niger, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible," he said on Friday.

The airspace is closed and one must take precautions while departing through the land border, Mr Bagchi noted, urging all Indians in Niger to register themselves with the embassy.

He said the embassy in Niger's capital is in touch with the Indians living there and helping them leave the country. He also shared an emergency contact (+227 9975 9975) in the embassy for any assistance.

"We have been told that the Indians (there) are safe," said Mr Bagchi.

What's happening in Niger?

Violence engulfed Niger after General Abdourahmane Tchiani seized power on July 26 after overthrowing and detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, a key western ally in fighting Islamist militancy in West Africa.

Backed by powerful army generals, the head of the Presidential Guard declared himself the "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland" on television.

The United Nations, European Union and the African Union have all condemned the military takeover.

Niger is the fifth African country to witness a couple in less than three years, following neighbours Mali, Guinea, Chad and Burkina Faso. It is also the fourth coup in the country since its independence in 1960.