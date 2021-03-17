'Youm-e-Rasul Mir' Celebrated After Three Decades In South Kashmir

The Army had organised an event to celebrate the famous Kashmiri poet Rasul Mir (file pic)

The Army organised ''Youm-e-Rasul Mir'' to celebrate the works of famous 19th century romantic poet of Kashmir in his hometown Dooru-Shahabad after a gap of over three decades. ''The event will help the youth connect with their roots, culture and Kashmiriyat and move forward with their heads held high,'' said an Army officer. The festival organised by the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, with support of the civil administration, saw beautiful performances by popular singers, dancers and dramatists who highlighted the works of Rasul Mir, popularly known as "John Keats of Kashmir".

Performances by schoolchildren, including group dance, added colour to the day-long event, which was attended, among others, by General Officer Commanding of Victor Force Major General Rashim Bali. Major General Bali expressed happiness over the large attendance at the festival.

"Rasul Mir was a legendary poet of Kashmir and was known as ''imam-e-Ishqiya Shayari'' (the epitome of romantic poetry). This day used to be celebrated here (Dooru) earlier, but was stopped after the terrorism started," he said.

The Army officer said the situation is fast improving in Kashmir and "we are organising this festival to make a new beginning in the changing scenario".

"The youth are the biggest source of this change and I am proud that the Kashmiri youth have a lot of potential and only need a chance...,'' he said. Major General Bali encouraged the youth to distinguish between right and wrong and also remain alert against the elements who are out to mislead them. "In the prevailing competitive times, only hard work and focus can lead the youth to success," he said.

The Army officer lauded the civil administration for their support in organising the event and hailed the artistes who performed, saying they saved their art despite the challenging situation and remained connected with their culture.

As a precursor to the main event, ''Rasul Mir Marathon'' and ''Rasul Mir Cyclothon'' were conducted by the Army in October and November last year.

Popular singers Rehana Akhtar, Showkat Sultanpuri, Moinuddin Shah and Shazia Bashir left the audience spellbound with their melodious voice by singing the famous songs written by the legendary poet and Habba Khatoon, also known as "the nightingale of Kashmir".