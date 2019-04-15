Yogi Adityanath Barred From Campaign For 72 Hours, Mayawati For 48 Hours

The Election Commission takes action against Yogi Adityanath and Mayawati

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been barred from campaigning for the next three days for his communal comments, criticised by the opposition as a blatant violation of the Model Code. The Election Commission also took action against Mayawati, barring her from campaigning for 48 hours for her provocative speech.

The action by the Election Commission came as the Supreme Court today pulled up the poll body for failing to take action in cases of Model Code violation and questioning if it was even aware of its powers to have errant political leaders fall in line.

The court, which was hearing an appeal seeking action against political parties using use religion and caste to seek votes, had been extremely upset when the Election Commission representative said, "We don't have any powers. We can't bar them from contesting. We can derecognise them".

"The Election Commission says 'we are toothless'. They issue a notice if someone violates model code...or uses religion or caste for votes...then an advisory of they don't follow notice... We would like to examine the matter, we want a representative of the EC who is conversant with the details to appear," a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said.

Within an hour, the Commission - which had earlier issued notices to Yogi Adiyanath and Mayawati - issued orders against them, invoking special power under Article 324 of the Constitution.

In an interview to NDTV earlier today, asked about the opposition criticism that the commission was soft on powerful political leaders, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while there are options like debarring the candidate from the polling process, "I don't think, even sending an advisory to a person who is CM of biggest state, that too in black and white, that is a slap on the wrist".

He, however, said now they have the full transcript on his "Ali, Bajrangbali" comment. "We have got all the transcripts, we will be taking a call tomorrow," he added.

