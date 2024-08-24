Will Donald Trump Help Ukraine If He Wins? See Zelenskys Response To NDTV

st Russia. Mr Zelensky was speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given a measured response on what he expects from Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump if the former President wins the election again.

Mr Zelensky, responding to a question by NDTV on whether he expects Mr Trump to support Ukraine's war effort, he said, "We will see in November."

The US election is scheduled in November. Mr Trump and the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will get in the ring for the ultimate fight.

"But anyway I didn't get any signal from his (Mr Trump's) team or from him. We had one bilateral talk during this period of time, during wartime we had one phone call. I only had messages that he would support Ukraine, will do everything to stop the war, and to do everything for Ukraine to remain independent, European and free," Mr Zelensky said.

"That is all the messages I have got from him directly. But anyway I can't prognosis, so we will see in November what will be," said the Ukrainian President whose country is fighting a war against Russia.

Mr Zelensky was speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv. It was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Ukraine's independence in 1991.

PM Modi's visit to Kyiv was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia triggered anguish among some Western countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM Modi reiterated the need for "practical engagement" between all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that will help build broad acceptability and contribute towards peace and stability.

During the bilateral talks, PM Modi had earlier told Mr Zelensky that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to find ways to end the war, and that India had been on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.

"When you begin a strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, you don't need to lose time. That's why I think it will be good to meet together again, and if our meeting will be in India, I'll be happy," Mr Zelensky said.