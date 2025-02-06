"Why Did PM Let This Happen": Priyanka Gandhi On Indians Deported In Shackles

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the Central government over the deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the United States, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the issue.

"A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen? Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are behaved with? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled?" she said.

She further demanded accountability from the government, stating, "EAM and PM should answer."

Opposition parties staged a protest outside Parliament premises on [Day], raising slogans and holding placards against the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States.

The leaders termed the issue an "insult to India" and demanded immediate government intervention.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla was seen holding handcuffs as a symbolic gesture, and few other leaders can be seen being handcuffed to mark their protest alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment while being deported from the US.

While opposition leaders carried placards with messages such as "Humans, not prisoners," "Hatkadiyon mein Hindustan, nahi sahenge apmaan" (India in handcuffs, we will not tolerate humiliation), and "Har Hindustani ka swabhiman yahi, nyay do, janzeer nahi" (Every Indian's pride is justice, not chains).

The protestors pressed for diplomatic action to address the concerns of deported Indian nationals.

Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav and several other notable leaders Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav were protesting outside parliament.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also said, "Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect? We want the govt to reply to this and allow the opposition to discuss the issue in parliament..."

Earlier today, both Houses of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon Thursday after a political uproar erupted in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the issue of the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

Opposition MPs were continuously sloganeering and demanding to discuss the issue of deportation of Indian nationals.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to the MPs not to resort to "planned disruptions" to disturb smooth functioning of the House.

"Your matter is with the government. This is the matter of Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. Government has taken cognizance of it. I request you to not to resort to planned disruptions to prevent smooth functioning of the House. Question Hour is an important session where members put forward the problems of the citizens and the government answer it," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Congress MPs Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal had moved adjournment notices to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government.

The matter pertains to the deportation of the over 100 Indian nationals. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13. The session will re-convene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

