From Shah Rukh Khan To Pablo Escobar: Memes Capture The iPhone 16 Madness

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 series hit the Indian market on Friday, and eager buyers wasted no time in flocking to Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Hundreds gathered outside the official Apple stores in Saket and BKC to be among the first to own the latest iPhone models.

The sale of the new Apple phone has also triggered a meme fest, poking fun at the frenzy, on social media.

An X user shared their take on the iPhone 16 hysteria, posting a popular meme template featuring actor Wagner Moura, who portrayed Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos, waiting in various lonely settings. In one image, he's standing in a garden with his hands behind his back, and in another, he's sitting at an empty dining table. The caption read, "Waiting for my #iPhone16. This meme has never felt so real!"

Waiting for my #iPhone16

Waiting for my #iPhone16

This meme has never felt so real!

Another user shared a teary-eyed picture of Shah Rukh Khan, with the caption, "Poor me, using my dad's old watch while people buy the iPhone 16 for 1 lakh rupees."

"Poor me, using my dad's old watch while people buy the iPhone 16 for 1 lakh rupees."

“Now I still have to stand in line for the iPhone 16 Pro Max,” a user wrote in response to the long queue of eager buyers waiting to snag the latest iPhone.

"Now I still have to stand in line for the iPhone 16 Pro Max," a user wrote in response to the long queue of eager buyers waiting to snag the latest iPhone.

mumbai me apple store k bahar lambi line lagi dekhne k baad



england k log: pic.twitter.com/N4iYjEhbTz — Marwadi (@AmeerHuBc) September 20, 2024

lol there's a countdown for iPhone sales in Mumbai. Steve Jobs smiling in heaven. pic.twitter.com/I8cmtx1gsW — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 20, 2024

STEAL DEAL FOR NEW IPHONE FANS: I met this sales guy at the Apple Store BKC, Mumbai and he offered me a deal of buy 1 iPhone and get 1 iPhone free. pic.twitter.com/OIw7oS5kKG — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 20, 2024

Before the iPhone 16 series even hit the shelves, Apple enthusiasts created quite the spectacle. As the iPhone 16 series went on sale, excitement soared across offline and online platforms. The two flagship Apple stores, in Delhi's Saket and Mumbai's BKC, became the epicentre of the customer frenzy, with people gathering to be the first to get their hands on the newest iPhone models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In Saket, dedicated buyers camped out early in the morning, ready to brave the crowds. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Apple BKC saw enthusiasts, some of whom had been waiting since last evening, all to secure prime spots in line.

However, the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are also available on delivery platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket, promising doorstep delivery in mere minutes.

Here's the price breakdown for the iPhone 16 series in India:



iPhone 16

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus

128GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 1,11,900

iPhone 16 Pro

128GB: Rs 1,19,900

256GB: Rs 1,29,900

512GB: Rs 1,49,900

1TB: Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

256GB: Rs 1,44,900

512GB: Rs 1,64,900

1TB: Rs 1,84,900

