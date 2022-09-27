Viral Video: UP Cops Rescue Man Taking 'Samadhi', Buried 6 Feet Under

Cops panicked on hearing of a man buried alive in a pit.

Uttar Pradesh cops today rescued a man who was buried six feet deep underground after being told by Hindu priests he would achieve enlightenment if he took 'samadhi' a day before the Navratra festivals began.

Three priests from Tajpur village in Unnao, in the hope of making money from religious offering, convinced a young man to take 'samadhi' underground. Cops rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed of it, and hurriedly got the young man out. In a video of the incident, cops can be seen removing the dirt and bamboo covering under which the man was buried.

All four people, including the young man who was buried, have been arrested by the police.

Locals say a conspiracy was hatched, driven by the greed to collect money during the Hindu festival of Navratri. Shubham Goswami, a resident of Tajpur village of Asiwan police station area, took 'samadhi' on Navratri in a six feet deep pit. Mr Goswami's father Vineet Goswami is also said to be involved in digging the pit.

Shubham was living in a hut outside the village for about five years. He started getting involved in religious rituals after coming in contact with the priests.

Priests Munnalal and Shivkesh Dixit tried to make a quick buck out of the young man's faith. They encouraged him to take 'Bhu Samadhi'.

On Sunday evening, he entered the 6-feet pit. The people of the village came to know about it and immediately informed the police. Cops panicked on hearing of a man buried alive in a pit. They rushed to the village and pulled him out. After rescuing the young man, the police strictly interrogated him, after which the priests' plan was revealed.

Others who were involved fled the spot, but the cops arrested Shubham Goswami, and the priests Munnalal and Shivkesh Dixit. Mr Goswami was presented in the court after a medical examination, from where he has been sent to jail. Further investigation is ongoing.