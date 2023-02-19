Video: Telangana Leader Roasts KCR, Sets Off Political Row

Telangana Police has detained YS Sharmila and moved her to Hyderabad

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Sunday said that Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban, setting off a political row.

"Women of Telangana need to stand up against KCR and the BRS because they have insulted not just me but all women for standing up to question them. They have called me names and attacked me. That's why I say Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban,'' YS Sharmila said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Telangana Police detained YS Sharmila and moved her to Hyderabad after supporters of Mahabubabad MLA and BRS leader Shankar Naik gathered at her place of night halt early today, after she reportedly made inappropriate remarks against the MLA and his wife, for calling her (Sharmila) a eunuch and a migrant politician.

Addressing a public meeting, YS Sharmila allegedly attacked the Mahbubabad MLA for not fulfilling his promises and said, "You made so many promises to the people but were unable to fulfill any of them. So who is the eunuch, I or you?"

Ms Sharmila, who is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister, had also responded to being called a "migrant".

"Your wife is from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. So is she also a migrant and will you be giving her a divorce because of that," she had asked the MLA.

Ms Sharmila says she has been called all sorts of names by different political leaders of the BRS who have in fact incited cadre to attack her and her supporters.

"I am not the one creating law and order problems. BRS goondas attacked our vehicles, tore our flexis, damaged our ambulance and escort vehicles. The leaders have been inciting their followers to do this because I am asking questions, I am asking for accountability," she said.

Police have registered a case against her under section 3(1)r of the SC ST POA Act.

"Her place of night halt was gheraoed by about 300 people. So we shifted her to Hyderabad in view of her safety,'' Mahbubabad SP Sharat Chandra Pawar told NDTV.

"We have withdrawn permission for her padyatra as her speeches could lead to law and order issues,'' he said.

Following the incident, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a sit-in protest in the district against YS Sharmila for her alleged derogatory remarks against Mahabubabad MLA.

In the last week of November too, Sharmila's entourage was attacked after which she was forcibly brought to Hyderabad from Narsampet. At that time, she had made comments about local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and his supporters had attacked her vehicle.