Watch: Global Expert Prays For Tunnel Workers' Safety

Rescue workers today broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, who joined the operations to rescue the 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel earlier this month, today prayed for the safety of labourers.

Arnold Dox was seen performing rituals with a priest at a small temple set up by the locals outside the tunnel.

Rescue workers today broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in the tunnel, ending the ordeal of 41 workers trapped inside for 17 days.

A skilled team of workers started the manual drilling of the collapsed tunnel yesterday after parts of the broken drill were removed from the tunnel.

The under-construction tunnel is part of the ambitious Char Dham project, a national infrastructure initiative to enhance connectivity to the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.