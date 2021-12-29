Rs 5 Lakh For Bull Attack Victims: Samajwadi Party's UP Election Promise

The bull-fighting promise comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday promised to give compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of all individuals who lost their lives in bull-fighting incidents if voted to power after the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

"If a person dies in a bull-fighting accident, Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given by the SP government," the party said in a tweet.

The Assembly election in the state is scheduled for next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)