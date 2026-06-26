In BJP's New UP Team For 2027 Polls, A Caste Counter To Akhilesh Yadav's PDA
After facing a huge setback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has announced new office bearers, replacing all six regional presidents.
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Opinion | Iran Peace Process Needs A New Architect, And India Shouldn't Waste Its Chance
Most leaders in the West have all experienced a sharp drop in popularity owing to economic and geopolitical uncertainty. For Delhi, this might be the time to cash in on its multi-alignment framework and cement its place at the high table.
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Opinion | Britain Seems To Have A New National Hobby: Firing Its Prime Ministers
Britain's Prime Ministers are dropping like mayflies, and nobody seems to be able to stop the mayhem.
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Opinion | Iran War: Has New Delhi Lost Out, And Has Pak Really Gained? By Shashi Tharoor
To imagine a Nobel Peace for the terrorist-sponsoring Field Marshal Asim Munir may be a fantasy too far. The world sees clearly the difference between an autonomous actor and a message-carrying stool-pigeon.
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Opinion | Why Indian Parties Are Beginning To Look Like Political 'Spare Parts'
India has thousands of political parties on paper. Some are genuine vehicles of aspiration. But others are beginning to look like political spare parts: useful when the main engine needs reassembly. Maharashtra and West Bengal are examples.
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India's Rising Nighttime Temperatures Should Worry Us More Than We Think
In the last decade (2012-2022), Mumbai saw 15 additional very warm nights per summer, Bengaluru (11), Bhopal and Jaipur (7 each), Delhi (6), and Chennai (4), as per CEEW report.
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Opinion | The Iran Paradox: 2 Things That Can Derail The Peace Process
The possibility of talks extending for months and years on two crucial issues may turn this 'roadmap' into a never-ending saga.
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Opinion | Why Pakistan Is Becoming Harder To Isolate - Despite India's Push
Pakistan's willingness to sell itself to the highest bidder explains its curious positioning in the world. India's only option now is to get creative as it tries to isolate it globally.
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Delivery Boy At 15, He's Now The Global Head Of WhatsApp: Meet Kunal Shah
Once a delivery boy and a data-entry operator, Cred founder Kunal Shah's story is right out of a movie plot. A look at his incredible journey as he takes on the role of WhatsApp's global head.
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Opinion | The Great Surrender: Why This Is America's Worst Humiliation In Over 50 Years
There is no precedent in recent US history for an American president accepting such humiliating terms as in the Iran deal.
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MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Dehumanised Cadavers, Internet Did The Same To Her
Sejal Pawar was rightly criticised for her dehumanising remarks. Her college sent her on a 15-day forced medical leave, and Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR naming her. But the faceless trolls did to Pawar what she did to the male cadavers through her words - she was stripped of her dignity.