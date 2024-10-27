'Unforgivable': BJP On Jharkhand Minister's Remarks Against Sita Soren

Irfan Ansari stirred controversy with his remarks about Sita Soren (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Sunday hit out at Congress leader Irfan Ansari for his "derogatory remarks" against BJP leader Sita Soren, and asked why he has not been removed from the party yet.

"Congress Minister Irrfan Ansari's comment on senior leader Sita Soren is unforgivable, indefensible and extremely deplorable. This foul-mouthed abuse by the Congress leader about a senior leader hailing from the tribal community and also who happens to be a widow is an insult by the Congress Party to the entire Nari Shakti of Jharkhand and also a grievous insult by the Congress of the entire tribal community, their great heritage, and tradition," he said in a self-made video.

He further questioned the Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi as to why he had not been expelled from the party.

"Why has the Congress leadership and Rahul Gandhi not sacked this foul-mouthed minister yet? Why have they not removed his candidature for the assembly elections which are happening now? Does it mean that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in a way approve of this kind of abuse?" he added.

Jharkhand minister and the congress candidate and currently from Jamtara constituency, Irfan Ansari stirred controversy with his remarks about Sita Soren, the BJP candidate from the same constituency after calling her "rejected...." and a "borrowed player."

Earlier on Saturday, Sita Soren expressed her shock and anguish over the remarks, asking him how he dares to make such comments.

"I am unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements. Who is giving him the courage to make such remarks, because no one has ever made such statements against me in Jharkhand...The party has informed the Election Commission about his statement. We will not forgive him...The entire tribal population is angry," Sita Soren told ANI.

Additionally, the state's Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Neha Arora confirmed on Saturday that an FIR has been registered against Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sita Soren.

"A case of MCC violation has been registered. An FIR has been registered in Jamtara district for violating MCC provisions. Strict advisory has also been issued to all the political parties in this regard," Neha Arora said.

