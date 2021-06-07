Undertrial Escapes From UP Jail Where Gangster-MLA Mukhtar Ansari Is Lodged

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail. (File photo)

An undertrial has escaped from Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail where gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is also lodged, police said on Monday.

After the undertrial was found missing from jail premises on Sunday evening, the security of the jail has been increased, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said, "We have got information that an undertrial Vijay Aarakh, a resident of Barsada Bujurg village in Girwan area, lodged in the jail here has fled."

"Jail administration has not lodged an FIR in this connection yet," he added.

"It is not known yet how and from where he fled from the jail," the ASP said, adding that Aarakh was sent to jail in February in dacoity and other cases.