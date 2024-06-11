In Tripura Shocker, Woman Strangles Son For Stealing Money, Not Studying

was seen sitting close to her son's body when the police arrived.

A woman in Tripura has allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death as she was angry that he kept stealing money and didn't study.

The woman, who has been identified as Suprabha Bal, confessed to the crime and was seen sitting close to her son's body when the police arrived. The incident took place in Agartala's Joynagar and she has been arrested.

Bal, who worked as a daily labourer at a construction site, said that with her husband missing and her daughter married, she was left to raise her son alone.

"I couldn't go to work or live in peace because of his actions. I killed him and am ready to go to jail for it," she confessed.

The police have recovered a piece of rope and a bamboo stick from her home, which were allegedly used in the murder.