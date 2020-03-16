Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien's Coronavirus Demo In Parliament 'With Hands Locked'

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien addressed the parliament today. (File)

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, who gave a demonstration today in parliament with "locked hands", made some strong remarks on coronavirus and said: "There comes a time in the life of a nation when we have to rise above our party flags".

In a video clip, which he shared on Twitter, the 59-year-old parliamentarian can be seen addressing Rajya Sabha as he says: "I just want to use the next one minute to explain on how we can prevent spread of this (coronavirus)."

As he rubs hands, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu tells him "No action", advising him against making hand gestures.

Later, in a tweet, the Trinamool leader shared his predicament. "Today, on floor of #Parliament I tried to give a 'public awareness' message to demonstrate steps to prevent #CoronavirusOutbreak. Wanted to simply show, correct technique of washing hands with soap for 20 secs. Sigh. Finally had to do demo with hands locked behind my back. (sic)," he wrote.

The MP, while suggesting simple tips to curb coronavirus spread in parliament, is heard saying in the clip: "One of the ways to do it (prevent coronavirus) is wash your hands for 20 seconds. Try and stay at home. Third simple way is to cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing."

"All of the organizations should play a role in spreading the word. Today in parliament, we need to spread the word," he said.

Earlier this morning, while calling for better precautionary measures at parliament, he had tweeted: "Took pic at entrance to #RajyaSabha on Fri. This register is where MPs sign in. 7000+ people on premises daily, incl MPs, officers, security, media Ongoing #Parliament session to be cut short this week? #COVID".

Starting today, Only MPs, staff and journalists are allowed to enter parliament. Thermal screening also began today as measures were stepped to curb coronavirus spread.

Two people have died, over 100 are infected due to coronavirus or COVID-19, the highly contagious disease that originated in China's Wuhan city. Last week, the WHO declared it a pandemic after it spread to more than 100 countries.

