TikTok Star Climbs Delhi Hotel Terrace, Threatens To Jump Off On Video

Sandeep, who is famous on TikTok as Arman Malik has over 5 million followers.

A popular TikTok influencer, with over 5 million followers, climbed a 10-storeyed hotel in Delhi and threatened to jump off the building after a fight with his wife. It took 17 hours of convincing before he was brought down yesterday. During a night-long drama, he kept uploading videos and also earned many new followers.

Sandeep, who is famous on TikTok as Arman Malik, climbed the sixth floor of the hotel in Hari Nagar to relieve himself. He then went up to the terrace and threatened to jump off the building after an argument with his wife, the police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The 31-year-old alleged that his wife and in-laws accused him of raping the housemaid and also filed rape charges against him. He said that he will not come down unless the case against him is withdrawn. During the standoff, Mr Malik demanded food, fruits, and media on the spot.

He shared three videos threatening to commit suicide and in one of the videos, shared a suicide note as well. He deleted the videos after being rescued.

The police later arrested him in a molestation case which was filed by a minor against him earlier this year.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

