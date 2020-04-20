Extra Rice Stocks To Be Used For Hand-Sanitizers, Fuel, Says Centre

The excess rice in the country will be used to manufacture ethanol to keep up the supply of hand sanitisers in the country, the Union ministry of food declared today in an order that's expected to generate huge controversy. Since the lockdown started, millions of migrant labourers in the country have been pushed to the brink of starvation.

Over the last weeks, there has been controversy over reports that the poor were going hungry in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown, even though the godowns of the Food Corporation of India have been full.

Quoting the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, which allows conversion of surplus foodgrain to ethanol, the government said the decision was taken at a meeting of NBCC (National Biofuel Coordination Committee) chaired by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It was approved that the surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India may be converted to ethanol for utilization in making alcohol-based hand-sanitizers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol programme," the statement read.

The National Policy on Biofuels says, "During an agriculture crop year when there is projected over supply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the policy will allow conversion of these surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of National Biofuel Coordination Committee".

