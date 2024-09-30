'Can't Let Talent Go To Waste': Big Supreme Court Order To IIT Over Dalit Student

Rs 17,500. That's the fee that a Dalit student had to pay to secure his admission into the prestigious IIT Dhanbad. The Uttar Pradesh student had four days to submit the fee. The student's father, a daily wage labourer, tried his best, but missed the fee deadline by a whisker. He then took the fight to courts.

For three months, the father did the rounds of the SC/ST Commission, the Jharkhand and Madras High Courts. In the end, when nothing worked, he approached the Supreme Court.

"We cannot allow such a young talent boy to go waste. He went to Jharkhand Legal Services Authority. Then to Chennai Legal Services Authority and then he is sent to High Court. He is a Dalit boy being made to run from pillar to post," said Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ordering the IIT to admit the student.

"All the best. Do well," the Chief Justice told the student.

