PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday and prayed for her long life and good health.

Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons. She is a Rajya Sabha MP and chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. She turned 78 on Monday.

"Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

